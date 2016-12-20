Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s baby named ‘Taimur’: What’s NOT wrong about it!

The trolls confused the word Taimur, with Timur The Lame, Turkish invader who captured Delhi in 1398 and is accused of carrying out a genocide in which more than 10,000 people died. (Pic: Indian Express)

Never in their thoughts, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, while bringing all the glory for India in cricket field, would have thought that one day their scion, just hours after stepping into to the world, will be targeted for having an ‘anti-national’ name. Let’s tell you the story in detail. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were blessed by a baby boy on Tuesday. The proud parents received congratulations from all over the Bollywood. The event even saw a Twitter trend. Saifeena named their kid as ‘Taimur’, which associates with strength in Hindi.

But some people, with all the free time in world, had an ‘objection’ to that. The ‘nationalistic brigade’ got something to rant about. The trolls confused the word Taimur, with Timur The Lame, Turkish invader who captured Delhi in 1398 and is accused of carrying out a genocide in which more than 10,000 people died.

The Bhakts, with all the Jingoism in their heads, were all out to defend Bharat Mata. One of them figured out a direct similarity between Saifeena and Pakistan – Same name for son and missile. How LOGICAL!

What is common between Kareena-Saif’s son and a Pakistani Missile? They are both called Taimur — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) December 20, 2016

Self-proclaimed Pakistani-origin intellectual ‘Tarak Fatah’, who wasn’t aware of the literal meaning of the word, called Kareena illeterate or arrogant. He even tagged a Fanpage of Kareena, thinking it to be her’s. Take a look at his Tweet (and number of retweets – more than thousand so far):

U r either illiterate or arrogant @KareenaOnline. By naming yr son #Taimur u hv ensured he’ll be equated to a mass murderer of Indians 4ever http://t.co/j98m5ekk1Q — Tarek तारिक Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 20, 2016

Though we are used-to it, but still it pains to see that ‘Bhakts’ cross all the limits and don’t even leave infants when it comes to show-off their nationalism. Though the trolls will remain unmoved, but Taimur belongs to the Pataudi clan, the family who refused to migrate to Pakistan after Partition. His grand-father and great grand father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, bought glory to nation’s most loved game cricket. His father and mother have been serving the nation in entertaining industry (even making patriotic movies like Phantom).