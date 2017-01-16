Kareena Kapoor overshadows Sonam Kapoor on Koffee with Karan, slays it with her witty answers

Kareena slayed the rapid fire with clever and prompt answers whereas Sonam had taken a more diplomatic approach to her answers.(IE)

In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan we saw Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor spice up the couch with their candid and funny confessions with Kareena stealing all the attention away from the fashionista, Sonam. Kareena stole the limelight with her witty replies and the trio gorged on every bit of gossip, from, Priyanka Chopra to Shahid and Ranbir.

Kareena was all praise for Priyanka’s Hollywood achievements saying, very few can achieve this and she had made the country proud with her talent and conduct. Speaking about Saif, Kareena called her husband sexy, ‘mentally and physically’.

Karan, who is known to be very close to the actress called her ‘jagga jasoos’ who has all the gossip of the industry. Kareena was asked during the famous rapid fire round as to what would she do if stuck in an elevator with ex, Shahid and hubby Saif. The actress replied, “I’d ask why wasn’t I the heroine in Rangoon. We could have shot the movie here.”

Kareena slayed the rapid fire with clever and prompt answers whereas Sonam had taken a more diplomatic approach to her answers. Sonam too praised Priyanka for her Hollywood series but the actress was diplomatic to an extent that Karan was forced to intervene her explanation when asked why had she turned vegetarian after ‘Neerja’,during the rapid fire round. Sonam was somehow overshadowed by Kareena’s cheeky answers.

Kareena seemed not very interested on being stuck with ex beau Ranbir. In the last segment the trio was joined by Sonam’s cousin and Bebo’s co-star in ‘Ki &Ka’ Arjun Kapoor who called Kareena, Ranbir and Karan Johar, ‘gossip mafia’.