Karan Johar writes heartwarming letter to his kids, says I owe you my life

When Karan Johar made the news of him turning into a father public, almost everyone inside and outside was in utter shock. The filmmaker feels it was just his instinct which helped him in making the decision. Since the announcement, Karan’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see a peek of his children, Roohi and Yash. Even though Karan himself has not posted an image of his kids, he is constantly heard talking about them and his experience as a father.

According to The Indian Express, Karan had recently written a letter to Vogue magazine where he had mentioned his dreams for his children. His letter was rather simple and something which every father certainly wishes for his children. Like any other father, Karan, too, wishes to live around his children for a long time and to ensure that, he has, apparently, started hitting the gym.

Quoting Karan’s words in his letter, The Indian Express reported, “I started going to the gym and got myself a nutritionist. All to get healthier, so I’m around. I’m aware that the one thing I can give you, that I owe you, is my life.” He also talked about how he had received lists of do’s and don’ts from several people but how he followed his own heart into the world of parenthood. Petrified about his children not learning how to speak the word ‘papa’ when they grow up, Karan wrote about how he whispers ‘papa’ into their ears every day.

Sweet, isn’t it? “I am learning to rely more on my instincts and I’m learning to accept the fears, apprehensions, and insecurities that come with being a dad. I’ve already started imagining things like your first day at school, your first words and even your first acknowledgement of me. To tell you the truth, every single day I whisper ‘papa, papa, papa’ into your ears because I’m petrified that your first words will be in Malayalam (all our four nurses are from Kerala)!” he wrote.