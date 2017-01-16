Karan Johar reveals spat with Kareena Kapoor, his double standards too

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor fought in 2002. (Indian Express)

Karan Johar’s An Unsuitable Boy is the prime example of being cool by association. Johar drones on about his fights with Kajol, Shahrukh Khan and now Kareena Kapoor because no one would be too interested in his life minus this Bollywood A-listers. Johar revealed that he and Kareena didn’t talk for almost a year because of their falling out over money matters, according to a report in DNA. “The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her (Kareena) Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’,” Karan recalls in his memoir.

The irony of this revelation is that it doesn’t expose Kareena’s apparent greediness as much as it does the mysogyny of the filmmaker. When Shahrukh himself recently addressed the wage gap between men and women in B-town, saying, “Today, Deepika, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra take home really good pay packets, more than some heroes. They deserve it.” It’s very telling that Karan feels as though he’s in the right as he talks about the ‘money-grabbing’ ways of the beloved actress.

You might also like to watch:

True, Kareena’s first blockbuster came from Karan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, but when you think about a female professional asking to be paid the same amount as her male counterpart, does her request seem all that bad? Sure, back in 2002 when Kal Ho Na Ho was being made, actresses weren’t as vocal about the wage gap. But in 2017, when the likes of SRK, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha are speaking out about the issue, Karan’s views just feels antiquated. More that exposing Kareena, he seems to dig his own grave deeper.