Karan Johar on Kajol: She killed any love I had for her

Dear Karan Johar, stop playing the open letter victim – it’s not cute. Karan and Kajol had one of the most enduring friendships in Bollywood. They delivered hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and always spoke in glowing terms of each other, but things took a bad turn after Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed at the box office. Ajay accused Karan of bribing self-proclaimed movie critic Kamal R Khan of writing bad reviews about Shivaaj and there began the bad blood, according to a report in India Today.

Now, a Twitter leak of his upcoming book An Unsuitable Boy reveals Karan’s views on the matter. He says, “I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it’s something that I like to protect and I feel it would not be fair to her or me.” Then he goes on to lay his open wounds for the readers to lick.

What’s annoying about this passage (if true) is that the filmmaker damns the actress all while putting up the stance of ‘I won’t reveal. I need to protect her.’ If you really did want to protect her, maybe leave the matter in the dark, Karan. The so-called diplomatic open letters of Bollywood take double-edged revelations to a new level.

Consider Hrithik Roshan’s divorce tweet, “Sussanne has decided to separate from me and end our 17-year relationship. This is a very trying time for the entire family.” Very dignified, no name-calling of the ex, but hey, ‘She left me! It’s a trying time for the family because she decided to run out after we spent 17 years together. I had no part in this separation.” Get a spine, people, we’re not advocating Ram Gopal Varma type insults, but either be bold about your hatred or shut up. Don’t be the so-called martyr – you’re not.