Karan Johar, Kajol row: KJo playing dirty to sell his book, says source close to Ajay Devgn

As fresh controversies erupted following filmmaker Karan Johar’s revelation of the ‘actual’ reason behind his fall-out from the 25-year old friendship with actress Kajol, sources close to the Kajol’s family had stated that KJo is playing dirty on the issue. According to a Hindustan Times report, while Kajol and her actor husband Ajay Devgn had preferred not to comment on the issue, sources close to the Devgn family has stated that Karan Johar is trying to create controversies by highlighting the issue, in an attempt to get a good sale for his upcoming book.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the source, in conditions of anonymity claimed that while the issue is two years old, it has no connection with the clash between the release of KJo’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’.

Karan Johar says his 25-year-long friendship with Kajol ended over her one word tweet supporting husband Ajay Devgn’s allegations against the director during the box office clash of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Shivaay”. Devgn went public with a recorded conversation with self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, who allegedly said he was paid Rs 25 lakhs by Johar to write favorably about the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma starrer. Devgn demanded an investigation into the matter and Kajol came out in her husband’s support by tweeting, “Shocked”.

Writing about the moment in his book “The Unsuitable Boy”, Johar says her tweet was the final straw for him.

“Prior to the release of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, there’s a lot that happened. Things were said, crazy accusations were made against me, that I had bribed someone to sabotage her husband’s film. I can’t even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation, and put out a tweet saying, ‘Shocked!’ that’s when I knew it was completely over for me. The tweet validated the insanity, that she could believe I would bribe someone. I felt that’s it. It’s over. And she can never come back to my life. I don’t think she wants to either,” Johar writes in the book.

Kajol was the lead in the director’s debut film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. They later went on to work in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” and “My Name Is Khan”.

