Kapil Sharma wishes Shah Rukh on birthday, dedicates song from new film

Comedian Kapil Sharma has dedicated the new song of his upcoming film “Firangi” to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan who turned 52 today. Sharma posted the link of new song “Sajna Sohne-Jiha” on Twitter, captioning, “Dedicate this romantic song ‘sajna’ to the King of romance iamsrk bhai on his birthday… Love u bhai. Regards.” “Firangi”, which marks Kapil’s second big screen outing after “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”, is set to release on November 20. Shah Rukh along with wife Gauri and his children rang in his birthday last night. Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia attended the party at his Alibaug farmhouse.