Kapil Sharma wanted Sunil Grover to launch Firangi trailer? What happened when he invited him

People ask him about his fight with Sunil Grover. (Photos from Twitter)

Superstar comedian Kapil Sharma while speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Firangi on Tuesday said that people ask him about his fight with Sunil Grover and he agrees it was his fault. Kapil says, “Sunil felt I should not be talking in abusive language to anyone, if he would have asked me why I shouted and abused I would have told him. By the way he also shouted at me,” Kapil said. Kapil said he never had a major fight with Sunil, but things were blown out of proportion. He said he still respects Sunil and would like to collaborate with him again.

“Something did happen but a lot was said. There was no fight with Sunil. I love him and I like to work with best people. I was a bit irritated. Whatever has happened I still love him,” Kapil said.

Also, Kapil revealed, “I wanted him to launch the trailer of our film. I told him to come for the trailer launch but he is in Canada for a show. I think if he would have been here, he would have surely come.”

Kapil revealed that the reason for his mood swings during the Australia tour was the sudden demise of one of the artistes working in his film Firangi, and a fight between two of his teammates (a girl and Chandan Prabhakar) from the show triggered his anger.

“When we were about to leave for Australia I saw him (Prabhakar) and I started abusing him and even he abused me. Sunil was around when this happened and he was worried for me. I have known Sunil since nine years, he is a good artiste and I have no complaints against him. If I was in Sunil’s place I would have at least asked ‘What is wrong with you why are you behaving weird?'”

Kapil said he was upset with the negative stories about him in the media.