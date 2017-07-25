Spat hits Kapil Sharma where it hurts, in his wallet, Sunil Grover gets a big booster shot; check out the U turn in fortunes of TV icon

Sunil Grover who was famous for his characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on TKSS, he had quit the show after his alleged spat with Kapil Sharma on a flight from Australia to India.

Despite moving out from the popular comedy show – The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS)- Sunil Grover has a basket full off offers, while things are reportedly not going well at all for comedian Kapil Sharma. Sunil who was famous for his characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on TKSS, he had quit the show after his alleged spat with Kapil on a flight from Australia to India. Along with him, Ali Asgar who was playing the famous character of Nani and Kapil’s childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar who was Chaiwala on the show had also left the TKSS team. Though after a few episodes, Chandan made a comeback, the show is till running albeit minus the bone tickling characters of Dr Gulati and Nani. Though in a recent live video, Kapil had called him “a friend” and said that he met him recently. Asked by a follower about return of Sunil on the show, Kapil smiled and said, “He is a friend. I have recently met him. Let’s see.” But it seems that Sunil is enjoying his break from the show. According to DNA report, Sunil has been getting some really good offers for shows but his focus is on guest appearances and stage shows.

Moreover, the comedian has also increased his fee to double the amount he was getting earlier. He was previously charging around Rs 7-8 lakhs per episode on Kapil’s show. However, now he takes an amount between Rs 13 and 14 lakh per appearance, said the report. On the other side, Kapil is reportedly struggling to keep the show running. There was a time when the famous comedian used to rule the TV industry in terms of TRPs but now this is dropping and Sony TV, on which the show airs, has settled for a much smaller deal with Kapil for the renewal of his contract for the show, said the report.

WATCH | Kapil Sharma talking to his followers on Facebook

Earlier, in an NDTV report, the data by Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) for week 28 (July 8 to July 14) had revealed that Kapil Sharma’s show does not feature in the list of top 5 programmes. Also, the report adds citing other media reports that Kapil’s show has reportedly been re-positioned to the 14th spot.