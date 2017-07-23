Kapil Sharma no more popular on TV? Forget TRPs of number 1, he is not there even in top 10

Is it the beginning of the end of Kapil Sharma popularity? (PTI photo)

Is it the beginning of the end of Kapil Sharma popularity? There was a time when famous comedian Kapil Sharma used to rule the TV industry in terms of TRPs but now it seems the story is changing that too in an altogether manner. The comedy show led by Kapil Sharma has witnessed a downward graph after the mid-air altercation took place between him and his ex-colleague and famous comedian Sunil Grover. And, now the TRPs of Kapil Sharma’s show are sliding downwards like anything. According to a report in NDTV, the data by Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) for week 28 (July 8 to July 14) reveals that Kapil Sharma’s show does not feature in the list of top 5 programmes. Also, the report adds citing other media reports that Kapil’s show has reportedly been re-positioned to the 14th spot, as being stated by several media reports.

However, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on July 12 had said stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is one of the biggest talents he has seen in his career. The 67-year-old actor would be seen in Krushna Abhishek’s new show The Drama Company. Krushna’s comedy show will air on the same channel, Sony, which has The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna and Kapil are often pitched as competitors.



Asked about the competition between them, Mithun, in an interview says, “How can it be competition as it is on the same channel. Will a producer wish that his one film should perform badly?”

“I have no idea about it (referring to competition between the two comedians on Colors channel). But I feel no one should compare. Kapil is one of the biggest talents I have seen in my film career, he is very talented. His show is huge, it will take time (for Krushna’s show) to reach there.”

In the show, Mithun will be playing the character of Shambhu Dada, the owner of a drama company.