Kapil Sharma in more trouble; here is why Navjot Singh Sidhu is angry with the comedian

Navjot Singh Sidhu is reportedly not happy with Kapil Sharma.

The Kapil Sharma show was in the news earlier this year when reports of a feud between him and Sunil Grover became public after which the latter even quit the show along with some co-stars. The show remained in controversy for a while which had an impact on its TRP as well. Just when it looked like that things are getting normal for the comedian-turned-actor, the show is once again in the news as Navjot Singh Sidhu is now reportedly upset with Kapil Sharma.

Actually, Kapil was forced to shoot an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ without Navjot Singh Sidhu as he was unwell. In the past, the team had used cutouts of Sidhu to fill for the Congress leader when he was busy promoting his party during the Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year. However, this time Kapil chose to bring in former Comedy Circus judge Archana Puran Singh to shoot an episode.

According to a report by SpotboyE, Navjot Singh Sidhu is not happy with this latest development. The report said that former Indian cricketer is down with fever and is set to return to work around August 17 or 18. However, Kapil decided to shoot the new episode with Archana Puran Singh instead of waiting for Sidhu to get well.

Sidhu has stood by Kapil’s side since he started Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV. He has been a part of Kapil’s journey from Colors to Sony TV and stood by the comedian’s side during his dispute with Sunil Grover as well. We hope that the latest twist will not change the dynamics of the long-lasting friendship of Kapil Sharma and Sidhu.