Kapil Sharma fans, here is a big news about this troubled TV star

Kapil Sharma is in trouble and there is a big question as to what is the exact nature of the problem. (IE)

Kapil Sharma is in trouble and there is a big question as to what is the exact nature of the problem. It is nothing short of a disaster for his many fans. First Monday of February has brought some delightful news for all the enthusiasts and followers of comedian and actor Kapil Sharma across India who have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star on screen – small screen, that is. Last year, actor’s film production Firangi bombed at the box office and his television project ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma’ that created an impact in the small screen since its inception in 2013 also was forced to take a break, leaving the actor in despair and depression. Kapil Sharma, shaking off all controversies and negativity, is now making a comeback on Sony TV in March. Yes! The actor, according to The Indian Express, has started shooting for the promo of his next show from today. In an exclusive interview, a source inside Sony TV has said, “Sony TV and Kapil recently had a meeting and discussed on the comeback of the show. With Kapil now fit and fine, he is raring to go, and entertain his audience in his own inimitable style. The promo that is being shot today would be just an announcement, and a full-fledged one would be shot after the creatives are finalized. The show is expected to launch by end of March.”

The news definitely will turn fans’ heads, especially when they are looking for the electrifying Kapil Sharma in his new innings. But, there is a small setback as Sony TV has announced that Sunil Grover will not return while the rest of the old cast will be seen making a comeback. Sony has also informed that name of the show hasn’t been finalised yet, but Kapil is working hard to make his comeback and the show a greater one. Last year in August, Sony announced that they are taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show owing to the actor’s ill health. Kapil in the statement had mentioned that he is deeply touched by the warmth and love the audience showered on him. Kapil maintained that it is fans’ beliefs and undying devotion that encourages him to continue to reinvent himself and bring smiles to every household. He clarified that he was grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for giving him the opportunity.

Sony EVP, and Business Head Danish Khan in a statement cleared the rumour of a strained relationship between Sony and Kapil Sharma and said that they were happy with Kapil’s show and they are proud of him. Kapil’s career went South when he allegedly abused and hit Sunil Grover with a shoe in a flight, following which Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar quit the show. Now, the actor has pinned his hopes on the new show to do wonders for him.