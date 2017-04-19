Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on the same show finally; See photos and video

Sunil Grover and Ali Asghar shot for the episode on Tuesday night, while Kapil Sharma shot a day earlier.

Comedians Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar will soon be seen on screen together again after weeks of waiting. They will be seen together on Sony’s Sabse Bada Kalakar, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. While Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar will share the screen in one episode, Kapil Sharma is likely to shot for a different episode. Even as Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover may not work for the same episode, they did shoot for the programme.

Sunil and Ali shot for the episode on Tuesday night, while Kapil Sharma shot a day earlier. One of the judges of the show, Actor Boman Irani shared a picture with Kapil Sharma from show’s set.

In March, Kapil Sharma had grabbed headlines for allegedly having a fight with Sunil Grover in a flight while returning from Australia to Mumbai. As per the report by ‘The Indian Express, Kapil Shama was in a drunken state when he misbehaved with Sunil.

He had allegedly abused at Sunil Grover loudly in the flight and even physically assaulted him. The situation controlled by the cabin crew who had to intervene between them. Later, Sunil apologised to everyone in the flight for the misbehaviour of his friend.

This was, however, not the first fight between the two. On previous occasions too, both reportedly had some issues. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover started their career with the hit show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil.’

Just before the incident, Kapil Sharma had introduced his girlfriend Ginni on Twitter by sharing a picture with his fans. In his tweet, he had said, “Will not say she is my better half… She completes me… Love you Ginni… Please welcome her… I love her so much.”