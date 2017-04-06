Kannada Bigg Boss 4 winner Pratham attempts suicide on Facebook Live, blames ‘friend’

Pratham, winner of Big Boss Kannada season 4. (IE)

After 24-year-old college student Arjun Bhardwaj committed suicide by jumping off his 19th-floor room after streaming a Facebook Live video, now Kannada Bigg Boss 4 winner Pratham attempted suicide on April 5 while he was live on facebook at his home in Basaveshwar Nagar. In the video, Pratham has blamed his friend Lokesh for taking this harsh step. In his video he said, “I am disturbed a lot due to harassment from Lokesh. I am not able to bear the torture of Lokesh. I am yet to receive prize amount from the TV channel but many people are asking me when I am planning to distribute that money to the needy people.” He further said that the there false stories were published in the media about him. The Kannada actor had promised to donate his victory money to charity. After winning the show, there have been questions from people asking him when he was going to donate the money. He said, “I have received the cheque only now and I do not wish to keep a single penny to myself.”

Pratham in his facebook live video showed the cheque and passbooks of his account and stated that his friend is trying to ruin his reputation by misusing his name. He said, “Anything that I do is being wrongly projected. I cannot take it anymore. This will be my final Facebook Live video and sorry If I have hurt anyone.” About false messages that are being circulated about him he said before ending his video that, “they are claiming that I demanded Rs 60,000 to attend an event organised by an orphanage, which is not true. Even a status updated on my Facebook page is being interpreted in a wrong way. I never imagined committing suicide in my life, but these people are not letting me lead a peaceful life. At least let my death become a lesson for you all.”

As of now, the actor has been admitted into the hospital by his friends. After making his facebook live video, he consumed sleeping pills in excess in order to commit suicide.