Kangana Ranaut performs pooja in Manali house, names it Kartik Niwas; check out pictures

It was just a few months back that we gave you a sneak peak of Queen actress Kangana Ranaut’s palatial house set in the picturesque landscapes of Manali. Now, the news is that the actress has performed pooja at her brand new abode along with her family and the initial pictures are out! Kangana’s fan club has shared a picture of the family performing pooja at the luxurious house on Instagram. The Simran actress has named the villa- Kartik Niwas. As a matter of fact, the actress is an ardent fan of Lord Kartik, hence the name. The location of Kangana’s new abode is near to the Kartik temple which is situated in the hill station.

According to reports, Kangana’s 8-bedroom bungalow has been designed by Shabnam Gupta and costs a whopping Rs 30 crore. It was also reported that the actress gifted herself this posh bungalow after the grand success of her film Queen. A vintage European bungalow, it boasts of eight bedrooms and step-out balconies. It also includes a gymnasium, a dining space and a separate room for yoga.

On the work front, we last saw the actress in Ketan Mehta’s Simran which failed to do wonders at the box office. 2017 has not been a year worth remembering for Kangana since her two films — Rangoon and Simran — failed to perform at the box office and at the same time garnered a poor response from the critics and the audience. But Kangana is gearing up for next film Mental Hai Kya? which also stars Rajkumar Rao.

Amidst her busy schedule, Kangana is making sure that she is doing her ‘maasi ‘ duties well. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was blessed with a baby boy and the little munchkin has been keeping aunt really busy. She recently shared a picture of the baby boy Prithvi and the sight was something to behold.