Kangana Ranaut injured on sets of Manikarnika while performing action sequence; see pic

Kangana Ranaut after getting injured. (Source: BollyPicss/Twitter)

Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut got injured on Wednesday on the sets of her upcoming film Manikarnika, while performing an action sequence. Ranaut who is playing the role of iconic Rani Laxmi Bai in the film was reportedly shooting for an action sequence in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh fort when the incident took place. In this scene, Ranaut had to jump off a 40 feet wall with Damodar, her adopted child tied to her back on to a horseback. As it turned out, Kangana failed to land properly while performing the scene. As per a report by The Indian Express, in an attempt to save the kid from any injury, Kangana ended up hurting her ankle.

The actress who was last seen in Simran was taken to a hospital immediately in the early hours of Wednesday as the crew was filming a night scene. The initial check-up and X-rays have suggested that Kangana had a ligament tear. The good news for her fans is that the actress had finished shooting for all the major sequences and this was the last dangerous sequence that had to be formed by her. So, there should not be much delay in the shooting of the film.

Right now, Kangana’s leg is in a cast and she has been advised to take rest for a week. The shooting for Manikarnika will resume as soon as her cast comes off, which will probably happen in another two weeks. This is the second time when the actress has got injured while shooting for the same film. Earlier this year, she was hurt while shooting for a sword fighting scene.

Back then, co-actor Nihar Pandya’s sword hit her head and she was left bleeding profusely. This accident scarred her face but Kangana flaunted it proudly like a battle scar. Kangana had to get 15 stitches between her eyebrows after this accident. Her last film Simran failed to impress the audience and performed badly on box-office. Kangana would be hoping to make a strong comeback with Manikarnika.