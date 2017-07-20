Kangana Ranaut suffers horrific sword injury on head during film shoot, rushed to hospital

The movie Manikarnika: The Quen of Jhansi portrays Kangana ranaut as a warrior and she had chosen not to use a body double for the shoot and instead opted to do the fight sequences herself.

In a horrific incident during a film shoot, Kangana Ranaut has been injured and hospitalised while performing a fighting sequence with her co-star Nihar Pandya for the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The Bollywood actress was shooting in Hyderabad and she was expected to duck when Nihar swung the sword at her. However, the actor was not able to get the timing right and the sword hit Kangana on her forehead. The actress was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital where she has been given 15 stitches, reports The Indian Express. She has been admitted to ICCU and expected to be discharged next week, said the report. The cut was a close shave for Kangana because the cut was very close to her bone, but the actress did not panic and put up her brave front, said the report.

The movie portrays her as a warrior and Kangana had chosen not to use a body double for the shoot and instead opted to do the fight sequences herself. According to mid day report quoting Producer Kamal Jain, Kangana was shooting when she had to duck when Nihar attacked her, but the timing went wrong and Nihar’s sword hit between her eyebrows. It made a deep cut on her face. Though she was immediately taken to the hospital, it took around 30 minutes to reach there. In this period of time, Kangana showed her brave side and despite the pain and bleeding, said Jain. Her co-star Nihar was felt terrible to be responsible for the same and apologised but Kangana pacified him, added he.

WATCH

Kangana was much in news recently during the IIFA 2017 awards ceremony when Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar had mocked her over her nepotism taunt.