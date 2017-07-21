Kangana Ranaut hit by sword in shocking incident, actress shares horrific photo; know what happened

She was doing a fighting sequence with her co-star Nihar Pandya for her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi when the sword hit her forehead.

In a freak accident at a movie shooting, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was injured on the forehead by a sword and was rushed to a hospital. She was doing a fighting sequence with her co-star Nihar Pandya for her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi when the sword hit her forehead. At the Hyderabad shooting, Ranaut was supposed to duck when Pandya moved the sword but the actress missed the mark. She was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital where she received 15 stitches, according to The Hindu.

Ranaut posted a picture of the deep gash between her eyebrows, which was very close to the bone. She has been admitted in the ICCU. While usually the stunts are done by a body double, Ranaut had refused one and chose to do the fight sequence herself. She had bled by the time she reached the hospital but despite the pain and discomfort, kept a brave front.

Manikarnika is a biopic on Rani Lakshmibai who was the famous queen of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also stars Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Bajirao II and TV actress Ankita Lokhande. The film is set for a April 2018 release and is in an early stage of production.

Ranaut had recently been in the news for the IIFA Awards gaffe where Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan had made fun of her for her earlier remark on nepotism in Bollywood. The feisty actress is known for her award winning roles in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangster.