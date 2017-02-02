Kaatru Veliyidai promo: Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi take internet by storm in AR Rahman’s addictive Azhagiye song

AR Rahman’s Azhagiye sets a light, romantic tone for Kaatru Veliyidai. (YouTube)

Kaatru Veliyidai promo: The love story of Kaatru Veliyidai is off to a good start if its melodious promo by AR Rahman, Azhagiye, is anything to go by. The light and romantic song sets the tone of Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi’s romance or at least how it starts out since we expect things to take a more serious turn later. The music video does the impossible of mixing the military angle and the first flush of love – as it alternates between Karthi and his soldier buddies singing the song and Aditi dancing around the snow, looking gorgeous as ever even though she’s definitely caught a chill and her nose is entirely red. Of course, we can’t expect anything less when Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman come together and this song entirely fulfills our expectations.

Watch the Azhagiye promo here:

The trailer of this Mani Ratnam flick, which was released last month, doesn’t tell us much, but had a decidedly darker tone than Azhagiye. While we don’t know when the full version of Azhagiye will be released, we can’t wait. The promo is peppered with phrases like, “Marry me,” “Don’t worry,” but also features the curious phrase, “Get high with me,” which seems somewhat puzzling in a romantic context.

Watch the teaser of Kaatru Veliyidai here:

The film’s shooting took place in Ooty and Aditi took lessons in Telegu to add conviction to her performance.

Kaatru Veliyidai will be released on April 7 and is being dubbed for a Taamil release as well, where the movie will be called Cheliya. In fact, Azhagiye will also get a Tamil makeover in which it is called Humsaro. Mani Ratnam has produced, written and directed the film, according to a report in Celebs Cinema.