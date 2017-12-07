Saif Ali Khan explores his dark side in the new Kaalakaandi trailer

From discussing Emraan Hashmi’s kissing scenes to meeting with sex workers and profanity, the trailer of Kaalakaandi looks like an adventurous journey. (Image Source: YouTube)

Kaalakaandi Trailer: The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s next venture is out and it looks like a complete dark comedy with a hint of realism thrown in for good measure. The movie is called Kaalakaandi and it is written and directed by Akshat Verma, writer of the 2011 movie Delhi Belly. The trailer hints that the story of Kaalakaandi about six people from Mumbai and the story explores the dark side of the city.

The trailer kicks off with Saif Ali Khan’s character finding that he has stomach cancer. However, that is the only low point of the trailer, what is followed is complete mayhem. Saif’s character decides he will do “whatever makes him happy.” Other stories, which show how Deepak Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz deal with ‘greed’. Shobita Dhulipala and Kunaal Roy Kapur deal with ‘love’ and Akshay Oberoi with ‘lust.’ The trailer definitely has impressions of Delhi Belly, and it can be seen if you are twenty seconds in the trailer.

From discussing Emraan Hashmi’s kissing scenes to meeting with sex workers and profanity, the trailer of Kaalakaandi looks like an adventurous journey which you just cannot afford to miss out. What can be noted is how Saif’s weird hairstyle and funky coloured attire makes him stand out. The background score keeps the foot tapping and adds up to the energy of the video.

Earlier in 2005, Saif Ali Khan was seen in another dark comedy called ‘Being Cyrus.’Talking about the movie, Saif Ali Khan said, “Kaalakaadi is a cross-section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night!! I consider it to be one of my best films and am really forward to the release.”

Kaalakaandi is produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn. The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur, Nary Singh and Neil Bhoopalam. Saif Ali Khan’s last movie was Chef and prior to that Saif was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon.

Kaalakaandi is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2018.