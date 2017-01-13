Kaabil Vs Raees: Kaabil winning?

Raees and Kaabil competing at the box office on January 26. (IE)

It seems that Hritik Roshan’s Kaabil is already in the winning the race with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees, the two films are releasing on the same day – January 26. Hritik’s father, Rakesh Roshan reportedly said he kept the 50 min screening of the film for trade exhibitors. Not only the performances were appreciated but the film received standing ovation from 70 Trade Exhibitors present at the event.

Shahrukh and Hritik have had a history where Hritik had recently announced the release of his superhero film Krrish 4 for Christmas 2018, whereas Shahrukh had already declared that his next Anand L Rai film is going to release on the same date. The two are bent upon having the blockbuster clash. This time too, Raees which was supposed to release on Eid 2015 was postponed to January 26.

Rakesh Roshan told media that he had decided Kaabil’s date much before and if Raees had to change its dates and is clashing with Kaabil’s, there’s nothing he can do about it. Rakesh Roshan had given Shahrukh a break in his film King Uncle as a child artiste.

According to recent news, SRK and Hritik have been avoiding each other. The two were seen together last year on Hritik’s birthday party.