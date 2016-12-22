Kaabil spoiler: Urvashi Rautela’s song ‘leaks’ vital info of Hrithik Roshan revenge film

In a scene from the Haseeno Ka Deewana video, you can see Ronit Roy’s character yelling on the phone. (YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan can’t seem to catch a break with Kaabil. First, there was the leak of Yami Gautam’s character being killed off halfway through the revenge drama. That news was leaked in February, even before Kaabil’s first look or trailer came out. Now, a new spoiler has surfaced, although the blame for this one lies squarely on the filmmakers or perhaps, the editing team which handled Urvashi Rautela’s Haseeno Ka Deewana in particular. In this spoiler, we get to find about the death of one of the villains.

The scene shows Rohit Roy’s photo in the back whith a garland around it. (YouTube)

In a scene from the Haseeno Ka Deewana video, you can see Ronit Roy’s character yelling on the phone. But something the filmmakers forgot was that there’s a photo of Rohit Roy in the background with a garland around it. Oops! That means that his character is killed off as well relatively early in the film and the final fight of the film will happen only between Hrithik and Ronit. The error was pointed out on Twitter and has been doing the rounds since. This is almost as bad as the Baahubali leak which showed the climax fight of the upcoming sequel. After all that’s happened with Kaabil, particularly the ongoing speculation of whether it will be crushed by Raees this January, this was the last thing Hrithik Roshan needed.

You can watch Haseeno Ka Deewana from Kaabil here:

It’s not that hard to imagine that someone would pay as much attention to the video. Haseeno Ka Deewana blew up on YouTube when it was released last week and got around 20 million views within one week. The song, which is a remake of the 1971 classic Saara Zamana, is Kaabil’s highly popular dance song and has been pitted against Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila from Raees. Kaabil will be released on January 25 when it will clash with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees.