Kaabil song: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam tango in Mon Amour

Hrithik Roshan went into full swing to promote the latest song Mon Amour from his upcoming release Kaabil and the new song is a brilliant follow-up to the film’s soundtrack after the title track Kaabil Hoon. The video for Kaabil shows Hrithik doing the tango with his characteristic athleticism, but Yami Gautam matches him every step of the way. While we’re not presented much context to the song, recall that in the Kaabil trailer, Yami’s character says that she plays the piano for a dance class. We’re guessing that Hrithik decides its time for her to be in the spotlight when he pulls her in for the dance and that makes it all the more romantic.
What makes Mon Amour even more credible that it is not a dream sequence, which Bollywood used to be so guilty of doing every now and then, but rather a very realistically choreographed video. How would not one, but two people who can’t see do a tango, you’d wonder? And yet, the pair does it perfectly, while still fumbling with their steps every now and then. You find yourself cheering for Hrithik and Yami after this adorable song.
What makes the song even more endearing is that everyone in the dance class is helping Hrithik and Yami do their dance. You can relate to these people because that’s pretty much the same thing you want to do while watching the video. Unfortunately, this makes the idea of Yami’s death in the film even more heartbreaking. Raees will hit theatres on January 25, coinciding with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees. Incidentally, Shahrukh Khan shared his video for Zaalima today, just a day after the release of Mon Amour.