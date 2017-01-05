Kaabil song: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam tango in Mon Amour

Kaabil’s latest song Mon Amour sees Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam do the tango. (Official Video) Hrithik Roshan went into full swing to promote the latest song Mon Amour from his upcoming release Kaabil and the new song is a brilliant follow-up to the film’s soundtrack after the title track Kaabil Hoon. The video for Kaabil shows Hrithik doing the tango with his characteristic athleticism, but Yami Gautam matches him every step of the way. While we’re not presented much context to the song, recall that in the Kaabil trailer, Yami’s character says that she plays the piano for a dance class. We’re guessing that Hrithik decides its time for her to be in the spotlight when he pulls her in for the dance and that makes it all the more romantic.

What makes Mon Amour even more credible that it is not a dream sequence, which Bollywood used to be so guilty of doing every now and then, but rather a very realistically choreographed video. How would not one, but two people who can’t see do a tango, you’d wonder? And yet, the pair does it perfectly, while still fumbling with their steps every now and then. You find yourself cheering for Hrithik and Yami after this adorable song.

