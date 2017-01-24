Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan’s power-packed performance, adorable Yami Gautam make it a must watch

While the storyline of this Sanjay Gupta flick might not sound any above than average, it’s Hrithik Roshan’s mesmerising performance, both as a lover boy and angry protagonist seeking revenge which pours all the masala to the movie. (YouTube)

Romance, spiced-up by revenge, is best-served in Bollywood and when you have a saviour like Hrithik(Rohit) and sweetheart like Yami(Supriya) in plate, it makes for a complete delight. Story is simple. He is an artiste. She is a pianist. Both visually impaired, yet, full of life. Love happens and life is on swing. Here, a tragedy happens, baddies Ronit and Rohit Roy enter to destroy the world of Rohit and Supriya. One of the two powerful villains, with system in their pockets, heinously rape disbled Supriya.

While the storyline of this Sanjay Gupta flick might not sound any above than average, it’s Hrithik Roshan’s mesmerising performance, both as a lover boy and angry protagonist seeking revenge which pours all the masala to the movie. While delivering his act, Hrithik does a perfect job-expressing via face, with eyes still. On the other hand, Yami as soft Supriya, is so heartwarming that you smile everytime you saw her giggling on the screen.

The movie somewhere runs on the theme on Hollywood’s Blind Fury (1989) and Korean hit Broken (2014), where a visually-impaired lead is out on a mission to destroy the people who have created troubles for him.

Film’s music, with some fillers like retreaded Haseeno Ka Deewana and Kissi se Pyaar Ho Jaaye, fails make a mark. However, Urvashi Rautela’s sizzling dance number works as an ointment here.

Final verdict: Kaabil, with a power-packed performance by Hrithik Roshan is a must watch for actors’ fans, and for those who love simple and masala stories. However, for ones seeking twisted-tales and