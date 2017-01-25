Kaabil box office collections prediction opening day: Hrithik Roshan movie may just make it over Rs 10 cr mark

For Hrithik Roshan, Kaabil doesn’t spell much good news. (Twitter)

Kaabil box office collections prediction opening day: Hrithik Roshan probably knew, along with the rest of us, that his Kaabil movie would provide little competition to Shahrukh Khan’s Raees. The irony lies in the fact that critics have favoured Kaabil much more than its SRK-competition, but drawing audience by the hoardes regardless of the movie remains Shahrukh’s game. Kaabil saw an occupancy rate of 35% today in theatres at morning shows, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Although this figure will climb up during the evening shows, Kaabil will lose most of its potential audience to Raees. The film is pegged to make anywhere near Rs 10 crore on its first day.

Even though both stars have turned out questionable films in recent years, Hrithik’s last big film came in 2012’s Agneepath. In the middle, Hrithik has saw the box office duds that were Bang Bang and Mohenjodaro, along with personal problems like his divorce and the Kangana Ranaut legal battle. All this kept the actor in the papers for all the wrong reasons, whereas SRK managed to salvage his stardom by turning out a brilliant supporting role in Alia Bhatt-starrer Dear Zindagi.

Does Kaabil have what it takes to upstage Raees? Certainly. The film boasts of a great plot and able acting, so there’s no reason why some spectacular word of mouth can’t turn the tables for Hrithik. However, given its current response, those chances might just be slim for the actor and Hrithik seems to have accepted the fact with absolute grace, even praising his present box office nemesis today on Twitter. Perhaps not a box office hit, but Kaabil can definitely mark a revival of Hrithik’s career.