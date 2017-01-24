Kaabil box office collections prediction: Hrithik Roshan’s film likely to miss Rs 100 crore mark

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is expected to earn half of Shahrukh Khan’s Raees. (YouTube)

Kaabil box office collections predictions: Hrithik Roshan’s revenge drama Kaabil is all set to compete with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees at the box office tomorrow. However, those who felt that the movie would be crushed by King Khan’s offering are mistaken. Kaabil is expected to pick up roughly Rs 10-15 crore on its first day. The movie, which also stars Yami Gautam, will probably settle just below the Rs 100 crore mark during its run at the box office. It will join the ranks of Agneepath, which earned Rs 115 crore in its lifetime, and possibly outdo the massive hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s Rs 90.27 crore.

On Hrithik’s resume, Kaabil will end up as an average movie. Kaabil’s expected day one earnings falls between Mohenjodaro’s Rs 8.87 crore and Bang Bang’s Rs 27.54 crore. The film has received largely positive reviews. However, it is not word of mouth or reviews that are Kaabil’s biggest challenge. SRK’s Raees is slated to earn more than Rs 200 crore during its lifetime, almost double of Kaabil’s expected earnings. Further, the Raees team has managed to create a spectacular buzz around Shahrukh Khan’s movie, thanks to the Raees by rail campaign that both thrilled and injured fans.

While Kaabil won’t be anywhere close to Hrithik’s best box office performances, it will certainly be a step up from the disaster that was Mohenjodaro. Of course, if it fails to create good vibes among its viewers, Hrithik’s reputation as a bankable Bollywood star will take a hit. While Shahrukh has wavered in his box office success recently, his career won’t hinge on Raees’ success as critically as Hrithik’s does on Kaabil.