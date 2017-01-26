Kaabil box office collections opening day: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam starrer gets Rs 10 cr on day 1

Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, opened to Rs 10 crore. (YouTube)

Kaabil box office collections opening day: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam seem content coming second to Shahrukh Khan and Duggu’s dealing with it has been quite graceful. Kaabil earned Rs 10.43 crore on its first day, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This is nothing compared to Shahrukh Khan’s earnings for Raees, which got roughly Rs 25 crore on its opening day. Yet, the clash seems to have had little impact on the friendship of the two stars. Although Kaabil has gotten higher ratings than Raees by critics, the movie suffers from various drawbacks.

For instance, Hrithik seems to be the only one given a full-fledged character in this revenge drama. Yami Gautam gets pigeonholed into the stereotypical Bollywood heroine, even though would expect an added spunk to her character, given that she has a ‘no retreat, no surrender’ attitude despite being visually impaired. The villainous siblings, played by Rohit and Ronit Roy, too suffer from having very little agenda other than ruining the lead characters’ lives. This makes them seem like caricatures rather than real life villains you could actually fear. This is where Raees scored with the exceedingly capable Nawazuddin Siddiqui matching SRK’s talent measure for measure.

Hrithik has done a good job with his role, unfortunately, the script and supporting characters give him very little to work with. When a concept as unique as Kaabil’s goes to waste, one feels Sanjay Gupta’s loss because the movie had the potential to trump Raees or at least give it a run for its money. Instead, it’s as though Team Kaabil gave up on the project entirely and let Shahrukh become raees with the lion’s share of the box office earnings. Even so, Kaabil might pick up the pace over the weekend and once the hype surrounding the SRK starrer dies down.