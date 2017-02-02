Kaabil box office collections day 8: Hrithik Roshan starrer earns Rs 85 crore

Hrithik Roshan picked up another Rs 5 crore on Wednesday with Kaabil. (Twitter)

Kaabil box office collections day 8: It’s a good day for Hrithik Roshan as his film is doing rather well and Kaabil is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. As of now, the movie’s total earnings are Rs 85.30 crore with Kaabil pulling in Rs 5.70 crore on Wednesday, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Given its current performance, Kaabil might just be able to make Rs 100 crore by this weekend. As of Friday, the only big release will be Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood’s Kung Fu Yoga, which many audience might give a miss. For this reason, Kaabil will still have a relatively free run at the box office. When Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 takes theatres next week, only Shahrukh Khan will be able to bear the onslaught of Akshay’s mass appeal.

Kaabil won’t be able to go significantly beyond the Rs 100 crore mark, making it only a few steps up from Hrithik’s last few disappointing releases, including the disaster that was Mohenjodaro. While this might simply be a stepping stone for Hrithik to better things, the actor’s credibility as a Bollywood powerhouse is fading fast. Hrithik would need a serious box office contender in his next film if he doesn’t want to be reduced to a one-trick pony who can only dance while looking good.

You might like to watch:

Raees may not have shattered any records, but Shahrukh can take the blow of doling out average films because he has almost three decade worth of hits to fall back on. Unfortunately for Hrithik, his legacy isn’t set that solidly and the next few years can make the difference between whether he still plays the leading man in his 50s like SRK or takes on more ‘uncle’ type roles where younger actors helm the project.