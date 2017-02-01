Kaabil box office collections day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s flick nears Rs 80 crore

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil pulled in Rs 6 crore on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Kaabil box office collections day 7: Hrithik Roshan maintained a steady pace and collected Rs 6.10 crore on its seventh day at the box office. Given that this fell on a Tuesday, Kaabil is faring rather well, despite the pressure put on it from Shahrukh Khan’s Raees. In total, Kaabil now has Rs 79.60 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. The movie is still roughly Rs 20 crore shy from reaching the covetted Rs 100 crore mark, but the movie should have no problems raking in that amount by the weekend or possibly next week. The revenge drama will have a somewhat free-run (apart from running parallel to Raees) until Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 hits theatres next-to-next week on February 10.

Kaabil has also become the second highest grossing movie opening of the year. This record, however, will be short-lived in all probability. Currently, 2017 has been a lean year in terms of box office offerings with the flimsy OK Jaanu and Coffee With D and Haraamkhor, which was critically acclaimed but lacked mass appeal and a star cast. Once Jolly LLB 2 is released, it should snatch Hrithik’s record and possibly even dethrone Shahrukh, who currently has the highest movie opening with Raees.

Kaabil’s performance in isolation is encouraging, but when you consider Hrithik Roshan’s sum total career, the movie needed to be a hit to reaffirm his position as one of Bollywood’s top stars. While the clash with Raees has substantially taken away from Kaabil’s profits, it has hit Hrithik’s star power more severely. Unlike his previous films Krrish 3 and Bang Bang, which entered the Rs 100 crore club within four and five days respectively, Kaabil is still struggling in that aspect. With Mohenjodaro still fresh in people’s mind, Hrithik needed a better film to revive his career.