Kaabil box office collections day 6: Hrithik Roshan lags behind Shahrukh Khan at Rs 73 crore

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil picked up Rs 6 crore on Monday. (Twitter)

Kaabil box office collections day 6: Hrithik Roshan could battle corrupt politicians in his revenge flick with Yami Gautam, but what he can’t battle is Shahrukh Khan’s star power. Kaabil picked up Rs 6.04 crore on Monday (day 6), according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This makes the movie’s total earnings Rs 73.5 crore – still shy of Rs 16.5 crore to make the Rs 100 crore mark. Shahrukh Khan’s Raees, on the other hand, entered the club on Monday. Given Kaabil’s current performance at the box office, Kaabil will inch its way towards its 100 crore goal and eventually reach it by the end of the week. Kaabil’s slow performance proves one point, which is that although Hrithik was lauded as the best part of the movie, he’s not enough to pull a blockbuster through.

Hrithik’s films like Krrish 3 and Bang Bang, which was critically panned, made the Rs 100 crore club in four and five days respectively. Let’s not forget that these movies co-starred the immensely famous Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. These ladies are Bollywood powerhouses in their own right and leave a relative newcomer like Yami Gautam in the dust. If their films raced to the 100 crore mark, due credit must be given to the leading ladies.

Clearly, while Shahrukh can experiment with a less known actress like Mahira Khan, Hrithik isn’t enough of a star to do the same and still carry a vehicle into the Rs 100 crore club with the same speed. Unlike SRK, Hrithik needs the support of his leading lady – on his own, he cannot withstand SRK’s superstar status, but with a solid support of an actress of Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor’s calibre, he might have been able to give his movie a fighting chance (or even toppled over King Khan).