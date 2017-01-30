Kaabil box office collections day 5: Hrithik Roshan’s revenge flick mints Rs 15 crore

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has seen steady earnings over its first week.

Kaabil box office collections day 5: Had Hrithik Roshan given his revenge drama the boost of promotional campaigns and publicity stunts, there’s no telling what the movie could have acheived. Despite the lack of any concrete PR, Kaabil has managed to keep up its steady pace at the box office. On Saturday, the movie closed at Rs 13.54 crore and on Sunday, it raked in another Rs 15.05 crore. This makes Kaabil’s total earnings Rs 67.46 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. While it is still lags behind Shahrukh Khan’s Raees, Kaabil’s revenue has, on average, increased over the week.

While Raees got a head-start with Rs 20 crore on its first day, making another Rs 26 crore on the Republic Day holiday, it has been unable to hit such figures since. Kaabil, on the other hand, has roughly kept up its ‘Rs 10 crore per day’ pace. On the weekend, it saw a rise in revenue, where it saw its second highest earnings on Sunday. Raees’ earnings, surprisingly, dipped considerably on the weekend. Overall, Raees is still winning the race with Rs 93.24 crore in total, while Kaabil only has Rs 67.46 crore. Considering their daily box office revenues, however, the gap between the two movies is considerably narrowing.

Of course, Raees is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club this week, while Kaabil could only manage that by an extreme stretch. Yet, if Kaabil is able to keep up its current performance, while Raees dwindling returns continue, the movies might actually reverse fortunes by the end of their second week. It is difficult to decide in this so-called clash of the Bollywood titans who is the real loser because for all the hype, neither has Shahrukh Khan fully reclaimed his space as the Bollywood badshah nor was Hrithik Roshan able to pull of an underdog’s victory. Rather the movies’ clash seemed more interesting in theory than they do in actuality.