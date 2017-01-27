Kaabil box office collections day 2: Hrithik Roshan starrer rakes in Rs 18 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil raked in Rs 18 crore on its second day. (YouTube)

Kaabil box office collections day 2: Hrithik Roshan might have fumbled on his first day at the box office, but it looks like Kaabil is picking up the pace. While the movie only earned Rs 10.43 crore on Wednesday (day 1), it has now almost doubled its earnings, by picking up Rs 18.67 crore on its second day. This makes the film’s total earnings Rs 29.10 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. While the revenge drama initially seemed overwhelmed by Shahrukh Khan’s Raees, the movie might turn out to be a late bloomer at the box office and work its way up the ranks.

While Raees began its run on an impressive Rs 20.42 crore and picked up another Rs 26.30 crore on its second day, its increase wasn’t as much as Kaabil’s. It remains to be seen whether Hrithik’s film will continue its incredible increasing revenue rate as the week continues. While the actor has Shahrukh’s star power to contend with, Kaabil has received excellent word of mouth and critical reviews. This might have helped it see such encouraging earnings on its second day.

You might like to watch:

Even so, Kaabil has a long way to go if it is to catch up with Raees. So far, in total, Raees has collected Rs 46.72 crore, while Kaabil has only Rs 29.10 crore. This makes the difference between them Rs 17.62 crore and Hrithik will need to stretch his marketing campaign to bridge this gap. The actor’s performance in the film has been hailed critically, but it has also been noted that he doesn’t get much to work with in terms of script and supporting characters. Will Hrithik be able to pull through all on his own?