Kaabil box office collections by day 4 cross Rs 50 cr; Hrithik Roshan starrer set to turn Sanjay Gupta’s highest grossing film

Hrithik Roshan promises to visit small towns for his project after Kaabil.

The Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer, Kaabil crosses Rs 50 crore mark on Day 4 with the numbers reading Rs 52.41 crore. This could be the highest grossing film of director Sanjay Gupta after Shootout At Wadala which was Rs 60 crore. The film is also giving Shahrukh Khan’s Raees a tough competition. A collection of Rs 9.77 crore on Friday came close Wednesday’s – the opening day’s collections at Rs 10.53 crore. On Saturday it saw Rs 13.54 coming in. There was a constant increase which showed that the film is being well-accepted. Since Kaabil’s release clashed Raees’ on January 25, the Kaabil team were uncertain of the success. But the success seems enroute.

Clashes in release date of two films with big stars usually hamper a film’s grossing at the box-office immensely. Taking the example of Dilwale v/s Bajirao Mastani clash or Mohenjo Daro v/s Rustom, Bajirao nd Rustom clearly came out as a much bigger success than the other. But the last big clash was between Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay saw both the films finishing at almost the same mark, though the former scored more, with a difference of just Rs 10 crore.

Right now, Raees is appearing as the clear winner. The film collected Rs 13.11 crore on Friday and Rs 15.61 crore on Saturday. The difference in the two films at the box-office collection was at around Rs 2 crore. Kaabil will be considered a winner either ways.

Hrithik Roshan spoke about Raees-Kaabil clash at the box office. “There was a lot of uncertainty this time because of the clash. If it was a solo film, we would have been on the predictable note but because of the clash, there was uncertainty. But now the uncertainty is turning into certainty with all the feedback and love that we are getting. It comes to down to the same thing – if the film and content are good it works, you get rewards no matter what,” said the actor in an interview with indianexpress.com.