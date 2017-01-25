Kaabil: 5 reasons why you just can’t miss this Hrithik Roshan starrer

Decades after the classic revenge sagas, like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Khudgarz (1987), Rakesh Roshan’s production house Filmkraft, is set for the release of another revenge story, this times Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Kaabil’. And with fans keenly waiting for the release of the Hrithik Roshan starer, the director has already clinched the enthusiasm of the viewers with its trailer release.
Like earlier, even with this movie’s trailer the makers had given a glimpse of the movie plot, keeping fans stay awaited with expectations. While through the movie trailer, the director has successfully constructed a spectacular display of screenplay, nail-biting twists and technical slicks, here’s why Kaabil is a must watch for the viewers:
- Narrating the love story of Hrithik Roshan (Rohan) and Yami Gautam (Supriya), Kaabil takes turn with the tragedy that strikes them and Hrithik decides to fight it out. But with strong opponents Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, whether their scores will settle remains uncertain.
- Though the script reads a bit conventional, but director Sanjay Gupta and writer Vijay Kumar Gupta has successfully given the movie a look different from the standard ones.
- However, there are certain hiccups in the movie, especially after the interval, but the cinematography of the movie had made the movie a stunning relish for the viewers.
- Moreover, the soundtracks given by Rajesh Roshan is also a treat to the ears. Even Salim Sulaiman’s background score has also enhanced the impact of the movie at several instances.
- While the performance of the star actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam has been amazing, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy had also delivered spectacular performances in the movie. And with the recent Bollywood best Aamir Khan’s Dangaal being exahausted in its Box Office run, Kaabil is expected to grip good collections as it releases.