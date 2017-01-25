Kaabil: 5 reasons why you just can’t miss this Hrithik Roshan starrer

Like earlier, even with this movie’s trailer the makers had given a glimpse of the movie plot, keeping fans stay awaited with expectations. ([email protected] )

Decades after the classic revenge sagas, like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Khudgarz (1987), Rakesh Roshan’s production house Filmkraft, is set for the release of another revenge story, this times Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Kaabil’. And with fans keenly waiting for the release of the Hrithik Roshan starer, the director has already clinched the enthusiasm of the viewers with its trailer release.

Like earlier, even with this movie’s trailer the makers had given a glimpse of the movie plot, keeping fans stay awaited with expectations. While through the movie trailer, the director has successfully constructed a spectacular display of screenplay, nail-biting twists and technical slicks, here’s why Kaabil is a must watch for the viewers:

