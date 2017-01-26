Justin Timberlake’humbled’ by first Oscar nomination

The 35-year-old is nominated in the Best Song category for his original track “Can’t stop the feeling”, which featured in the animated comedy film “Trolls”. (Reuters)

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is “really humbled” by his nomination at the upcoming 89th Academy Awards.

The 35-year-old is nominated in the Best Song category for his original track “Can’t stop the feeling”, which featured in the animated comedy film “Trolls”.

“I’m really humbled by the whole thing. I think most of all; I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song,” Timberlake told deadline.com.

“Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling.

“For the Academy to recognise this song? Wow. Yeah, I’m pinching myself,” he added. The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on February 26 here.