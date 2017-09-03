Justin Bieber crosses 100 million followers mark on Twitter but this woman is keeping him away from topping the chart

It is a big personal record for Bieber! (Twitter photo)

It is a big personal record! But, still, it’s still one step away from another great record. You must be wondering – How! So, here is the story. Pop star Justin Bieber has crossed 100 million followers mark on Twitter. But he is still not number 1 on Twitter. Justin Bieber has become the second person to hit 100 million followers mark. The first person was singer Katy Perry. Earlier, Katy Perry made history as the 1st person to cross 100 million followers mark on Twitter. Reacting to this achievement, Twitter had posted this, “Today we #witness history. Congratulations to @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty.”

KATY PERRY

Musicians have a strong fan following on the microblogging website as among the 10 most followed people, seven are musicians.

The next most-followed musicians behind Bieber are Taylor Swift (85.5 million), Rihanna (76.9 mn) and Lady Gaga (69.5 mn).

Twitter has introduced a #100MBeliebers emoji to celebrate the 23-year-old musician’s milestone number.

Bieber’s most tweeted songs of all time are “Boyfriend”, “Baby”, “Sorry”, “What Do You Mean” and “Love Yourself”.