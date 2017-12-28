Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle movie review: Massive treat for millennials; you just can’t afford to miss all the fun

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was one of the most awaited Hollywood flicks this season, especially for the millennials who decided to throng the theatres in order to trigger their memories.

Rating: 3.5*



Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was one of the most awaited Hollywood flicks this season, especially for the millennials who decided to throng the theatres in order to trigger their memories. One of the 90s kids favourite, Jumanji went for a 2.0 version starring superstar Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Rhys Darby, Nick Jonas and is helmed by Jake Kasdan. The movie which released more than two decades back was about a board game Jumanji which set two adults and kids into an unexpected and unwilling adventure. But hello! It's 2017 we are talking about now, the age where no one plays board games? The age where you see kids glued to the television screens or their iPads rather than splurging over those 'old school' games. But that did not deter the scriptwriter from turning a board into digits! So, magically the board game has now turned into video game cassette which is found by a group of kids. When this group of friends try to play the game, they are similarly sucked into the game where the original group of four turn out to be Spencer (Dwayne Johnson), Rock, Fridge (Kevin Hart), Martha (Karen Gillan) and Martha (Karen Gillan). The movie is very similar to its last venture and is about the unsolved mission which this group undertakes. The entire movie is about solving that mission and getting back to their real avatars and escaping with dear life.

Dwayne Johnson character is extreme fun to watch and he charms the audiences as well. Thanks to the way his character has been sketched, it helps to bring out the best of him in his svelte avatar. Kevin Hart’s character is the most amusing one in the entire film. Karen Gillan is beautiful as Martha and her role is just about skin show in the film. Jake is a true artist and here he paints his picture on the canvas and makes sure he beautifies it and makes it more lively. Henry Jackman injects thrills with his thumping music in all the scenes. This is a golden chance to relive your childhood memories once again, Though a replacement for Robbin Williams is never possible, but this jungle journey is one that you must take. This is going to be a fun fare for the kids and also for adults – jungle adventure at its best.