Julie 2 movie review: Raai Laxmi erotic thriller neither bold nor beautiful

Julie 2 movie review: Sequel to 2004 film starring Neha Dhupia, Julie 2 hit theatres today. (Bollywood Hungama)

Film: Julie 2

Cast: Raai Laxmi, Ravi Kishan, Aditya Srivastava, Pankaj Tripathy, Rati Agnihotri, Yuri Suri

Director: Deepak Shivdasani

Produced: Vijay Nair, Deepak Shivdasani and Pahlaj Nihalani

Rating: 1 Star (out of 5)

Julie 2 movie review: Sequel to 2004 film starring Neha Dhupia, Julie 2 hit theatres today. The Hindi erotic thriller film was written, co-produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair. The sequel stars bombshell Raai Laxmi in a sultry avatar sporting an even more glamorous look to perfection. Raai has been seen playing the lead role in the film which also marks her debut in Hindi cinema. Raai Laxmi is a prominent face in the South films who is set to take the industry by storm with her latest flick. The film since the release of its poster has managed to grab a lot of attention, but will it win them over in theatres too?

The film revolves around the story of an ambitious actress – her rise and her fall. While fame and money come her way, what she looks for constantly, is love from the men who cross her path. By the time she sobs, “No one wants to love me, they all want only my body”, Julie flops into self-destruction. The screenplay doesn’t help the film to pull further as it is very confusing. The supposedly scarred character of Julie takes inexplicable decisions. She swings mindlessly back and forth between complete vulnerability and assertiveness. The character also finds herself in dilemma and sways between lust and love, leaving behind a feeling of being adrift. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, playing the role of a South Indian superstar and he is delightfully Telugu in his speech and manner.

Julie 2 managed to grab a lot of attention with the release of the first poster of the film – showing a woman on a sandy beach with a hat covering her face and an open magazine placed strategically across her body. More than the poster teaser, Pahlaj Nihalani’s association with such content raised talk rather than anything else. For two years Nihalani had set the benchmark for films containing explicit scenes and was an expert in moral policing as the Censor board chief. This gesture had incited many filmmakers and they criticised him with strong words.

All in all, Raai Laxmi starrer has failed to prove value for your money. Visit the theatres to watch this film, but you will need to be careful about what you really want.