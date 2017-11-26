Julie 2 box office collection: Raai Laxmi erotic thriller lures audience on day 2?

The bold and erotic thriller Julie 2 has failed to lure audiences to the movie theatres on its second-day after release. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)

Julie 2 box office collection: The bold and erotic thriller Julie 2 has failed to lure audiences to the movie theatres on its second-day after release. Since, the release of the movie trailer, actress Raai Laxmi had set temperatures soaring, perhaps raising the expectations of the audience. But alas! so far, it has not attained any groundbreaking figures. The movie saw Raai Laxmi, a popular South Indian actress, in lead role. Raai Laxmi can be seen sporting a sultry and bold avatar. For Raai, Julie 2 marks her Bollywood debut. Written, co-produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair, the movie is a sequel to 2004 film, Julie. As per Boxofficeindia.com reports, on its first day, the movie collected an amount of Rs 50 lakh and has failed to add much on its second day either, as it collected a similar figure on Saturday.

The film showcases the life of an ambitious actress, who is constantly searching for love but fails to receive it, as all the men she encounters are portrayed as jerks looking for easy sexual encounters. After receiving all the fame and money but no love, the actress breaks down and takes inexplicable decisions. The movie also showcases the roaring affair of Julie with South Indian superstar Ravi Kumar. Ravi Kisan (Ravi Kumar) can be seen in a delightful Telugu speech and manner. The many experiences Julie (Rai Laxmi) goes through in her life have been allegedly inspired by the life of actress Nagma.

In the movie, one can see Julie swaying back and forth between love and lust, leaving her adrift. Besides, a man named Ambani, every man in Julie’s life is portrayed as a jerk and a potential rapist. Julie’s life showcases compelling episodes of vulnerability and assertiveness and it becomes more confusing with every passing sequence.