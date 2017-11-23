Julie 2 box office collection prediction: Raai Laxmi debut film set to earn this amount on opening day

Raai Laxmi is a prominent face in the South films who is set to take the industry by storm with her latest flick. (Bollywood Hungama)

Julie 2 box office collection prediction: Sequel to 2004 film starring Neha Dhupia, Julie 2 is all set to grace the theatres this weekend. The sequel stars bombshell Raai Laxmi in a sultry avatar sporting an even more glamourous look to perfection. Since the release of the film’s poster, Julie 2 has managed to grab a lot of attention. Firstly due its bold content and secondly because Pahlaj Nihalani was the distributor of this erotic-thriller. Raai Laxmi is a prominent face in the South films who is set to take the industry by storm with her latest flick. According to reports, the film is set earn Rs 1 cr on the opening day (bold films do not do very well in India, they fit into a niche and have a limited clientele). However, the film has a good chance to perform at the box office despite the lack of acclaimed actors since its release does not clash with any other film.

Allegedly, the story of the protagonist in Julie 2 is based on the life of a well-known glamorous actor of the 1990s and 2000s. The filmmakers are withholding the actor’s’ name to avoid legal trouble for the film, says its presenter Pahlaj Nihalani. When the first poster of Julie 2 was released showing a woman on a sandy beach with a hat covering her face and an open magazine placed strategically across her body. More than the poster teaser, Pahlaj Nihalani’s association with such content raised talk rather than anything else. For two years Nihalani had set the benchmark for films containing explicit scenes and was an expert in moral policing as the Censor board chief. This gesture had incited many filmmakers and they criticised him with strong words.

Also Watch:

Raai Laxmi, who predominantly appears in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu and Kannada films has already completed a decade in the industry, despite the fact that Julie 2 will be her Bollywood debut. Talking about the film during the trailer launch, Nihalani had said, “If I was there, I would not have given it any cut and given an ‘A’ certificate. It doesn’t have obscenity or any cuss words. It’s a complete, adult, family film.” The erotic thriller in 2004 was directed by Deepak Shivdasani, who helmed the film this time as well.