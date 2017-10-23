Judwaa 2 box office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer now highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2, beats Raees, Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Judwaa 2 is now the second highest grosser of 2017 in India.

Judwaa 2 Box Office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, that released on Septemeber 29, has become the second highest grosser of 2017 in India after Baahubali 2. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Judwaa 2 has so far collected Rs 137.81 crore in India and become a “superhit”.

In a series of tweets, Adarsh today said; Judwaa 2 collected Rs 98.08 cr in week 1, Rs 27.76 cr in week 2, Rs 11.34 cr in week 3, and Rs 63 lakhs in its fourth weekend. The Varun Dhawan starrer has also beaten lifetime business of films like Raeel and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. “#Judwaa2 is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017 *so far*, after #Baahubali2… Crosses lifetime biz of #Raees and #ToiletEkPremKatha…” Adarsh tweeted.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

In its opening weekend, Judwa 2 had taken the Box Office by storm and in merely 3 days, it managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

Judwaa 2 is a remake of the 90s hit film, Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan in the lead role along with Karishma Kapoor and Rambha.

Judwaa 2 released across more than 3500 screens all over the world and in spite of immense competition from the latest releases, it managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, standing at Rs 215.91 crore.

The Varun Dhawan starrer is now the second highest worldwide grosser with Raees being the first, standing at Rs 281.44 crore.

This year, Varun Dhawan has delivered two back-to-back Rs 100 crore movies, Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania being the first.