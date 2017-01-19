Jolly LLB song: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi rock out with defunct Rs 500 notes

Akshay Kumar dances with Krishnas in Jolly LLB 2’s new song. Will it lead to a new controversy? (YouTube)

Jolly LLB released its latest song Jolly Good Fellow with Akshay Kumar writing on Twitter, “Watch to know why he’s a #JollyGoodFellow.” Sampling the line from For He’s A Jolly Good Fellow, this song brings a light and happy vibe to the film. Huma Qureshi looks stunning the video, as she alternate between bangs and regular hair. The song is filled with colourful graphics from Akshay dancing with clowns to lawyers. Of course, the real star in this video might be a bundle of the now defunct Rs 500 notes shown in a scene of the song. When we’re still reeling with demonetisation miseries, this note fills us with a blast of nostalgia.

Had a lot of fun shooting this. I hope you have fun watching it!#JollyGoodFellow releasing sirf 1 ghante mein! pic.twitter.com/weGrZ5LBTZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2017

After the extensively synthesized Go Pagal, Jolly Good Fellow is a wonderful follow-up to the film’s soundtrack. While Go Pagal had a jarringly cosmopolitan feel to it and entirely betrayed the Meerut vibe, which was so wonderfully portrayed in the original Jolly LLB, Jolly Good Fellow does justice to the film’s theme. As far as melodies go, the Meet brothers have done a wonderful job and Jolly Good Fellow will probably be the party anthem for this year.

Watch the video here:

Of course, this song has scenes of Akshay’s character dancing with Krishnas and pandits as backup dancers and it remains to be seen if someone takes offense to that. Yet, Krishna and Akshay seem to have a complicated onscreen relationship if his previous films are anything to go by. Akshay’s Oh My God stirred up a great amount of controversy due to its depiction of Hindu gods, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s title track Hare Krishna, Hare Ram irked both Hindu and Buddhist sentiments. Let’s wait and see if Jolly Good Fellow follows the same track.