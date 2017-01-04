Jolly LLB: Akshay Kumar starrer’s new song Go Pagal is a Holi hit

Akshay Kumar shared Go Pagal from his film Jolly LLB 2. (YouTube)

Akshay Kumar is in full swing to get fans ready to flood theatres when his latest film Jolly LLB 2 is released. The latest effort in that direction was the teaser of the song Go Pagal, which is surely going to be the Holi go-to song this year. Huma Qureshi and Akshay splash colours around in this largely purple-pink video and the song has a catchy beat that’s going to make it a favourite in discos. A highlight comes towards the video is when Akshay tries to pick up Huma and then realises that he can’t do it, propping the actress back to her feet.

When the king of swag dance moves approves ???? Thank you ???????????????? https://t.co/TIkmyYgOzF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 4, 2017

If there’s one drawback about Go Pagal, it’s that it feels like it belongs more to a disco than the streets of Meerut. Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB succeeded in keeping the songs devoid of too many synthesised effects. Even though its main track Jhoot Boliya had the leads in full disco get-up with snazzy suits (and a shimmering silver dress for Amrita Roa), the music never felt out of place for two lawyers in Meerut. That’s where Go Pagal strikes a discord. Even with Akshay and Huma in regular clothes, the song feels too synthetic to bring alive the Meerut feel.

You could expect the same song to pop up in any other Akshay Kumar movie – Housefull or Welcome. Go Pagal is interchangeable with any hit that focuses on the big city culture. The same could never have been said about the original Jolly LLB, which conveyed a distinct vibe through its music. So, while the latest Akshay Kumar song is definitely an energetic track with a lot to offer by itself, whether it does credit to the overall film is another matter.