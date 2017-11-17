Johnny Depp as Grindelwald face-off Jude Law as Dumbledore in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beast sequel, see first look here

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to release on November 16, 2018. (Twitter)

The second movie in the franchise Fantastic Beasts is titled as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The movie is written by the renowned author J.K. Rowling and will be directed by David Yates. The Fantastic Beasts is five-part series, and the second in the series releases next year. The movie will star Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Katherine Waterson and Don Fogler from the previous movie. But the biggest additions in the camp are two of the most famous stars: Johnny Depp who plays the title antagonist and Jude Law will be seen as Dumbledore. It will also see starlets like Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim and Callum Turner.

The film follows the story of Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne from the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’. “Grindelwald” is a familiar name for the Harry Potter fans. Grindelwald first appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore made a reference to him when he defeated Grindelwald in 1945. Voldemort is considered as the main baddie in the Harry Potter series, Grindelwald could be touted as his predecessor.

Fantastic beasts movies come in every two years. The first one came in 2016, and the next one is coming in 2018. Every Harry Potter fan is hoping that by the year 2014 when the final instalment of the Fantastic Beast series is due, we can see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child releasing around that time. It will be a huge bonus for the Harry Potter fans to see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Ruper Grint reprise the role of Harry, Hermoine and Ron.

But what has gotten the attention of Harry Potter fans is the inclusion of Johnny Depp in the series. The flamboyant Depp is known for his acting and it will be very interesting to see him in a villainous role in the Harry Potter universe. However, fans will also love to see how Jude Law reprise the role of Albus Dumbledore which was originally played by Sir Michael Gambon.

