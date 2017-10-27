Jia Aur Jia movie review: Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha in a slouchy tale of two strangers

Jia Aur Jia looked like a promising tale of two women with an empowering vision. (Bollywood Hungama)

Jia Aur Jia movie review: Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha are known for their unconventional choices when it comes to movies. Jia Aur Jia looked like a promising tale of two women with an empowering vision. But as they say, all that glitters is not gold. Similarly, this tale of two women trying to decipher the bends of the roads in their lives ends up becoming a half cooked trip to nowhere. A promising trailer and an even stronger cast, Jia Aur Jia is nothing but than sheer disappointment served up by director Howard Rosemeyer. The story is about two strangers who meet on a road trip and have nothing in common except their names, Jia. Two opposite poles and how things unfolds in this life-changing road journey is what you should watch this movie for.

The movie is set in a picturesque city in Sweden and it is enthralling to see the beautiful background. A decent premise but an amateurish execution makes you wonder what went wrong with the maker. The plot is predictable therefore fails to engage the audience. This is not the first time in Bollywood a movie has been made based on road trips. This could have made a mark given the brilliant cast but throughout the movie, you keep on waiting for that one opportunity to come. Also, typical to Bollywood, the movie is full of emotional drama as well.

This girl-bonding movie promised much, but delivery is lazy. And that is exactly what Jia Aur Jia is for you.