Javed Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana support SRK post ‘Raees’ promotion tragedy

Shahrukh Khan’s promotions for Raees got derailed as a man died in the crowds. (Indian Express)

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan, after a person died during the superstar’s train promotion campaign for his newly released film “Raees” at the Vadodara Railway station. A man died of cardiac arrest during a massive rush to have a glimpse of the superstar at Vadodara railway station in Gujarat that also left two policemen injured.

“The crowd should have been controlled by police officials. It’s not his fault. So, you mean to say Shah Rukh Khan should never go to a railway station. I think the crowd that had gathered there (at railway station) should have been controlled better,” Akhtar said. Ayushmann also believes that SRK was not at fault.

“We need to beef up our security. And public has to also realise that one has to stay and be easy (when celebrities are around). Times are changing and celebrities are becoming approachable day by day. This is an odd incident it normally doesn’t happen. It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. “As a member of film fraternity I support Shah Rukh Khan. I think it’s a security lapse you can’t blame a celebrity or a marketing person or anyone,” he said adding that “promotions have become hectic”.