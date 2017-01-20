Jallikattu ban: Rajinikanth, Dhanush take to the streets for the makkal movement

Rajinikanth and Dhanush have joined the protests against the Jallikattu ban. (Twitter/ AP)

Rajinikanth has thrown his weight behind the makkal movement, even as the Supreme Court froze the Jallikattu ruling for a week. The Kollywood fraternity has banded together to preserve the sport and Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush joined the protests as well. Of course, the superstar’s stance has drawn some flak because his daughter Soundarya Rajini was appointed an ambassador by the Animal Welfare Board of India last year, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Rajini, however, has kept silent on the matter. Dhanush, who was the recipient of PETA’s Hottest Vegetarian in 2012, has now said that he regrets accepting the award and even considers it an insult. He added that neither he nor any member of his family supported the animal rights organisation.

The South Indian Artistes Association, which is known as Nadigar Sangam, is taking part in a silent protest today, which began at dawn and will continue until dusk. Thala Ajith, who rarely makes public appearances, will also come to the event.

You might like to watch:

The protests are gaining momentum as some of the biggest names are jumping on the Jallikattu bandwagon, as even AR Rahman tweeted yesterday, “I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamil Nadu!” Vishal told ANI yesterday, “It’s not a protest, it is a revolution. Our voice should reach the centre and they should pass the ordinance.” Others who have voiced their opinion against the ban include Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara and Vikram. Suriya and Simbu have both decided to not promote their upcoming films in an effort to keep the media focus fixed on the Jallikattu protests.