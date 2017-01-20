Jaipur Literature Festival: Rishi Kapoor finally meets Gulzar while promoting book Khullam Khulla

Rishi Kapoor and Gulzar met at the Jaipur Literature Festival. (Twitter)

The Jaipur Literature Festival got off to a starry start when legendary lyricist Gulzar read his poetry on the first day (January 19) of the festival. Now, the literature extraveganza has gotten some more celebrity presence as Rishi Kapoor arrived there to promote his autobiography Khullam Khulla. Rishi pointed out the curious fact that even though both stars have had long and vibrant careers in Bollywood, they have never collaborated together on a movie. “Jaipur Lit. Festival with Gulzar sahab this afternoon! The man whom I have never worked with in my 44 years career. Unbelievable feat!” he said. The actor also sang Main Shayar Toh Nahin for his fans at the event.

I expected a small gathering at Jaipur Literature Festival. The turnout for the book cover launch of ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ was overwhelming pic.twitter.com/2Sud0z8T6A — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 20, 2017

Baahubali director SS Rajmouli too appeared at the fest to cheering crowds to promote The Rise of Sivagami. “I expected a small gathering at Jaipur Literature Festival. The turnout for the book cover launch of The Rise of Sivagami was overwhelming,” he wrote. The Rise of Sivagami is the first book of the Baahubali: Before The Beginning trilogy, penned by Anand Neelakantan. Rajmouli also unveiled the book’s cover today on Twitter, writing, “Thank u for all the love Jaipur.”