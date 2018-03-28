Jai Mahishmati! Baahubali set to flex muscles in Pakistan, and here is what Rajamouli has to say

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli will also take part in the panel discussion on “Genre Busters” at Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF).

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamoul’s mega-movie Baahubali is all set to release in Pakistan. The magnum opus is a two-part series and will be screened at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi. Rajamouli took to Twitter and said: “Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries. The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you, Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite.”

Both parts of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati starrer have toured several international film festivals including Golden Horse Film Festival, Taiwan, L’Etrange International Film Festival, Paris and the Moscow International Film Festival.

Rajamouli’s Baahubali is set in the fictional Mahismathi kingdom. Bhallal Deva played by Rana Daggubati and Amarendra Baahubali portrayed by Prabhas are two cousins. Bhallal Deva devises a plan to get his cousin killed.

After twenty years later, Amarendra Baahubali’s son Mahendra Baahubali returns to avenge his father and reclaim the throne of Mahishmathi. Baahubali also stars Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The movie was released in 2015 while the second part Baahubali: The Conclusion was released last year. Both the movies shattered the box office record. The second part of the mythological series made Rs 500 crore in its Hindi version.

Other Indian films, which will be a part of the Pakistan International Film Festival are Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi, Rajat Kapoor’s Ankhon Dekhi, Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium, Sanjay Mishra’s Kadvi Hawa, Swara Bhasker’s Nil Battey Sannata and Marathi movie Sairat.