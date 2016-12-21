Jagga Jasoos trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s caper has Bollywood excited

Jagga Jasoos’ trailer show Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a montage of bizarre scenes. (Official trailer)

Jagga Jasoos released its trailer earlier this week and we loved the chaotic montage of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor riding ostriches, jumping on trains and what-not. But we’re not the only ones who can’t wait to watch the comedy film as Bollywood seems quite impressed by the two-and-a-half minute sneak peak as well. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Extraordinary! never seen anything quite like it in Hindi cinema! Falling short of superlatives to describe it! Congrats to Team Jagga!”

Extraordinary! never seen anything quite like it in Hindi cinema! Falling short of superlatives to describe it! Congrats to Team Jagga! ???????????? https://t.co/iUYQ9ofydo — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 20, 2016

What an absolutely amazing and exciting world @basuanurag creates!!!!!! April seems too far away….cant wait for this charismatic caper! https://t.co/RpvUKSAtOV — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 20, 2016

Others who praised the quirky trailer included Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, who all took to Twitter to shower praises on the trailer. And who can blame them? The clip is unlike anything we’ve really seen before in Bollywood. It starts out with Ranbir beat-boxing and then slowly opens into a fast-paced montage of the leading pair finding themselves in the strangest of situations, including holding a classroom at gun point, hanging out with baby lions and typing on a non-existent typewriter.

Love it!!!! Check out the #JaggaJasoosTrailer it’s awesome!!!!! https://t.co/ri1GMqpdyM ????????????❤ — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 20, 2016

WOW!!!! This looks SPECTACULAR !! Cannot wait to see this ???????? https://t.co/xjaYdEsUdt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 20, 2016

The first time we hear a dialogue is in the final seconds of the clip when Ranbir’s character unsuccessfully tries to kiss Kat. Aside from that, we get to know very little about the actual plot, but the video does a great job of keeping us interested in Jagga Jasoos, thanks to the bizarre scenarios that we see Katrina and Ranbir in.

Watch the trailer here:

Jagga Jasoos, which revolves around a boy trying to find his father, is set to release on April 7. The film is directed by Anurag Basu, who previously worked with Ranbir to make the 2012 hit Barfi. According to a report in the Indian Express, the trailer will be attached to Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which will hit theatres this weekend. Now, we just got one more reason to watch the wrestling biopic.